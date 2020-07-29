Grab a bargain, socialise at Pig and Calf sundry return

IT”S BACK: The beloved sundry portion of the Pig and Calf sales have been given a reopening date.

WHEN the Warwick Pig and Calf’s sundry sale returns next week, it will not only be the final step in the Lyons St saleyards coronavirus reopening, but also a return to a sorely missed social outing.

McDougall and Sons agent Ross Ellis said the sales team had been fielding an “astounding” number of online inquiries regarding the bric-a-brac sale, prompting the August 5 return.

“People are really looking forward to it because for a lot of people, they come to the Pig and Calf for the social part of sundry portion, to catch up and find out what’s happening in the region,” he said.

“Also you can never let a bargain go past you.”

Crowded auctions are a thing of the past at the Lyons St Saleyards.

New coronavirus guidelines would include roping off sections to avoid crowd clustering.

With a return of poultry sales two weeks ago, agent Dennis Bourke said he had been impressed with how returning buyers respected social distancing and sanitising rules.

“Everyone is interested and very grateful to see us back on board and since the return, they have all been very good and understanding,” he said.

“Failing disaster, we hope to see that continue next week.”

As Mr Ellis put it, rural residents eager to return to some “normality’, even if it was different to what they knew.

“People are getting used to the conditions we have to abide by,” he said.

“Everyone is starting to realise, for their own benefit, we need to work together rather than apart.”

For further information on the proposed reopening call the office on 4661 1411.