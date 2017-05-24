Grab a friend, pour a cuppa for a cause

CHEERS TO THAT: Warwick Cancer Council branch will host its Biggest Morning Tea event this week.

THERE is no better day of the year than tomorrow for a cuppa, a tasty treat and some great company.

Warwick will host its annual Biggest Morning Tea event tomorrow to raise funds for cancer research.

The event will be held at the Warwick Senior Citizens Centre and will include morning tea, a sausage sizzle, lucky door prizes and musical entertainment.

Warwick Cancer Council branch president Jan Byrne said the morning tea would be a great day out and everyone was welcome to head along.

"We have always been well supported by the community and hope that they will come along and have an enjoyable morning with us and raise money for Cancer Council Queensland,” she said.

Branch member Carol Cooke said she was touched by the amount of support the Warwick community had given to past events.

"I think everyone likes to support anything to do with cancer because we all hope one day we will have a cancer-free world,” she said.

Doors at the Albert St hall will open at 9am for a 9.30am start and entry is just $5.