Grab your popcorn: Warwick Twin Cinema coming soon

Michel Kairouz is eager to open his cinema back up on Friday

Michel Kairouz is eager to open his cinema back up on Friday

THE smell of fresh popcorn will waft down Grafton St once again from tomorrow as Warwick Twin Cinema shows movies for the first time in three months.

Owner Michel Kairouz said it felt great to be back after some of the toughest months he’s endured in over 25 years.

“A lot of people have been asking and we thought we might as well, since restrictions are lifted,” he said.

“It’s still tough with only 20 people, that’s just not enough to cover costs, but we’ll start slowly and see how we go and how people respond.”

Having to stand down staff and use his savings to stay afloat, Mr Kairouz is hopeful locals’ eagerness to get out and about will help him get back on his feet.

“They’re probably sick of their own environment and people want to go somewhere, they aren’t flying overseas so they’re probably just happy to have a coffee and watch a movie,” he said.

“We’ll be having the school holidays soon so I’m bringing movies we haven’t shown yet like Frozen II for the young ones then a great film Judy that we’ve never had before and Terminator for the young ones.”

Mr Kairouz said securing movies for the cinema has been a challenge as Hollywood productions are on pause, but he’s managed to start with a few back catalogue films.

“I think people will want to come back for the experience and we’ve done some renovations too,” he said.

“We’ve fixed the arm rests, put some more lighting in and serviced the seats and shampooed them, it looks good.”

According to the COVID safe plan for cinemas, there will be 20 people permitted in the cinema at one time.

Mr Kairouz will close every second row, with groups to have at least one row between them.

“Families will be able to sit together and we have nine aisles so with 20 people that’s not much,” he said.

Visitors will exit the cinema through the carpark and seats will be thoroughly cleaned between showings.

Mr Kairouz said he’ll start with one or two staff on instead of his typical six.

“In July or August things will start to get back to some sort of normality but we’ll see how it all goes, it will be good to have people bakc in here.”

For session times and information go to: warwickmovies.com.au/