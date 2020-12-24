Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to a home at Gracemere on Thursday morning following a report an infant had spilled hot water on themselves. FILE PHOTO.
Paramedics were called to a home at Gracemere on Thursday morning following a report an infant had spilled hot water on themselves. FILE PHOTO.
News

Gracemere infant taken to hospital after hot water spill

Darryn Nufer
24th Dec 2020 11:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An infant has been taken to hospital after reportedly spilling hot water on themselves at a Gracemere home on Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicated the concern was for a two-year-old girl.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the call came in at 11.10am.

"It came in as a reported burns incident," she said.

The QAS spokeswoman said a patient was transported from the Gracemere residence to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

 

OTHER STORIES:

Teen pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run

gracemere burns incident infant
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day

    Ed Sheeran’s massive pay day
    • 24th Dec 2020 12:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Warwick’s Kmart store revealed

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Warwick’s Kmart store revealed

        News The changeover from Target inches closer to completion as the company details more about the new layout.

        Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

        Premium Content Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

        News This year saw a devastating number of Southern Downs deaths on roads, as the state...

        ‘Team of the Year’: Behind team’s success story

        Premium Content ‘Team of the Year’: Behind team’s success story

        News After ‘one of the hardest’ years with a shock twist, this Southern Downs team has...