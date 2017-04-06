Grader slams through Warwick home

A RENTAL dispute is suspected to be behind a grader being ploughed into a Warwick home in a frightening midnight attack.

Sometime between 11pm on Monday and 4am Tuesday, the piece of machinery was driven into the Rosenthal Heights house, leaving it badly damaged.

Warwick police acting officer-in-charge Craig Berry said the incident was believed to be spurred by a tenancy-related issue.

"There's been a disagreement over rent," he said.

"We understand the suspect worked for and rented from the owner of the property.

"He has gained access to an address, found a set of keys to a grader on the property and has driven the grader into the corner of a house on the property.

"This caused substantial damage to the house and also some minor damage to the grader."

Senior Sergeant Berry said the offender then fled the scene.

"There is severe damage to that one corner of the property," he said.

"Uniformed police have been speaking to the property owner and police scenes of crime have also attended the scene."

Snr Sgt Berry the damage was discovered when the property owner was called to the scene.

"He has informed us that the particular grader used to inflict the damage doesn't turn off easily due to a solenoid issue," he said.

"There are several other houses in the vicinity of the scene of the crime and it appears someone has called the owner to tell him about the still running grader.

"He has then got out of bed and arrived at the scene to turn the grader off and in doing so discovered the damage to the house on the property.

"This happened at around 4am on Tuesday."

Snr Sgt Berry said police inquiries were continuing.

Anyone with information can phone Warwick police on 46604444.