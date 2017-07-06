19°
Graffiti vandals' obscene crime spree targets businesses

Jonno Colfs
| 6th Jul 2017 5:40 PM Updated: 5:49 PM
NOT ON: Obscene graffiti has been spray painted onto the front of the old Warwick Fire Station. and (inset) on the bonnet of a Daily News vehicle.
NOT ON: Obscene graffiti has been spray painted onto the front of the old Warwick Fire Station. and (inset) on the bonnet of a Daily News vehicle.

WARWICK businesses and private property have been targeted by graffiti artists with obscene results.

Overnight on Wednesday, a Warwick Daily News vehicle was defaced along with a public and offensive tag adorning a roller door at the front of the old Warwick Fire Station in Albion St.

Warwick Police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said while police were aware of these incidents, graffiti was often an under-reported crime.

 

Lewd graffiti spray painted onto a Daily News car.
Lewd graffiti spray painted onto a Daily News car. Jonno Colfs

"Especially when the graffiti is small or inoffensive," he said.

"People tend not to bother police with what they believe to be a minor offence, but we'd much rather prefer to know about all instances of vandalism to public and private property."

Snr Sgt Deacon said there had been five graffiti offences reported to police in the past two months.

"We had a report of buildings spray painted at the School of Total Education," he said.

"A unit complex in Cecil St sustained some graffiti vandalism as did concrete guttering in Stacey St.

"A business in Albion St had a vehicle spray painted and the Warwick skate park has also been a target for vandals.

"Two people have been charged in relation to some of these offences - a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy."

Snr Sgt Deacon said graffiti crimes tended to be committed by juveniles.

"We'd ask that the parents take responsibility for their children's actions in these cases," he said.

"In an attempt to combat graffiti crime, rules have been changed in relation to purchasing spray paint.

"Only adults can purchase spray paint.

"So we'd ask that spray cans be kept away from children and if you find your kids with spray paint, confiscate it."

Snr Sgt Deacon said young offenders often don't think about the impact of their actions.

"Obviously it would ideal for every business to have CCTV cameras installed, but that's not practical given the expense," he said.

"Kids should stop and think whether they'd like that sort of thing done to their property."

The former Warwick Fire Station is owned by Brian Buchner who is currently overseas, but his brother Graham said this type of behaviour was disappointing to see.

"It in full public view to everyone travelling by and there's just no need for it," he said.

"We now have to get someone to go down and clean that up or paint over it and that's going to take time and money.

"It's a real shame that some people do this to other people's property."

Topics:  graffiti vandalism warwick warwick police

