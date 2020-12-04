HARNESS RACING: Darrel Graham has enjoyed prosperity at Warwick in the past, and he’s bringing a strong team over the range in search of feature success this weekend.

The Fernvale trainer-driver is hoping Montana Chief can continue his love of grass racing in the 2020 Garrard’s Warwick Pacing Cup (1950m) at Allman Park on Sunday.

The four-year-old has won both of his starts on the grass at Kiloy, including a big win on November 29.

“He’s had a couple of starts on the grass and really seems to appreciate it,” Graham said.

“There’s only five in it and he won’t be too far from them. He likes to sit off them and the big, long straight will probably suit him.”

The other main race on the eight-race card comes in the form of the Racing Queensland Rose and Rodeo Sprint (1200m), and Graham is hoping two-year-old Big Gem Montana can take the spoils.

“He’s got good gate speed and led last week (at Kilcoy),” he said.

“I think the trip will suit. He’s only young.”

As for his best on the program, Graham believes Maggie will give a good sight in the Changeover Standing at Burwood Stud Pace (1950m).

The mare was successful in her first Australian start after previously racing in New Zealand, and Graham hopes she can go on with the job.

“Maggie came over and we had a couple of little hiccups with her early,” he said.

“We gave her some extra time to settle in. We gave her a start last week and she was a good winner on the grass.”

Graham said he was happy to get behind the program, and believes there should be more races programmed throughout the year.

Tickets for the meeting can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/darling-downs-harness-races-tickets-129848876485.

Originally published as Graham targets Warwick harness with strong team engaged