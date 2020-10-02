GRAND FINAL CLASH: Water Rats gear up for historic win

RUGBY: The undefeated Warwick Water Rats are gearing up for their ultimate test of the season in this weekend’s Bill Flamsteed Trophy grand final.

The Warwick side will be looking to upset defending premiers the St George Frillnecks in their first grand final appearance since 2004.

The showdown may have been a long time coming, but hundreds of pre-booked ticket sales indicate the Water Rats will have the club and community behind them.

For Water Rats president Andrew Williams, making it to the grand final was representative of the club and community’s ability to fight through adversity.

“There will be 25 boys sitting on the bench there tomorrow, but there’s another 15 or so sitting in the stands and on the sidelines who have got this team to where they are,” Williams said.

“The boys have done all the work, the training, and won every game they’ve played this year.

“We’ve kept everything pretty much the same. It’s just one process at a time, one game at a time, and we’re finally down to the last one – we’ll have the trophy with us when we come home.”

The 2020 season has also proved a success for the Water Rats community efforts, with last month’s Ladies’ Day event raising $8000 for children’s charity Little Windmills.

One of the club’s many sponsors this season, Ironside Industry owner Diba Heinrich said she was excited and proud to see the team’s hard work pay off.

“Covid-19 put a bit of a damper on things, but as we started to open back up, the boys have been able to train together and have the gym as that social setting,” Mrs Heinrich said.

“They don’t have to be there, they want to be, and you can tell they’re putting in the hard yards but having fun doing so.

“It’s great to see that out of all this, something positive has come about. I just hope they play their hearts out tomorrow, but are still able to put the fun and enjoyment into the game.”

The B-grade final will kick off at 12.50pm tomorrow at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba.

For more information or to book tickets, click here.

MORE WARWICK SPORTS NEWS:

LOCKED IN: Undefeated Water Rats charge into grand final

REVVED UP: Drags line up blockbuster season end

$35K BOOST: Kart Club’s timely cash injection

GIDDY UP: Everything you need to know about Warwick Cup