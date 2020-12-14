GRAND REOPENING: Loved pub makes comeback

REOPENING: The Yangan community have dearly missed the presence of the Yangan Hotel Motel. Photo Georja Ryan/Warwick Daily News

REOPENING: The Yangan community have dearly missed the presence of the Yangan Hotel Motel. Photo Georja Ryan/Warwick Daily News

PUBGOERS can breathe a sigh of relief as one beloved Southern Downs drinking spot signals its grand reopening with a new team and look.

The Yangan Hotel Motel is set to reopen this weekend with new owners Dianne and Stan Fletcher.

Together the pair have 70 years’ pub experience between them.

Stan might better known from his time as Sandy Creek Pub chef or as an Cherrabah Resort apprentice.

He said the decision to take over at Yangan was an easy one to make.

“We wanted to work for ourselves and people have been screaming to have the pub open,” he said.

“I just like working around people and making them happy.”

The hotel motel was put on the market in July as tenants Bob and Kylie Friend’s lease came to an end and part-owner Vanessa Guy looked for a new challenge after 12 years.

Dianne, who worked as a case manager prior said the pub would see a complete revamp.

“We got all new furniture and carpets. We want to create a family-orientated hotel where everyone is welcome” she said.

“I spent years and years working with mum and babies, they’re my passion, and I want to make sure we’re catering a lot more for families, making fresh veggies so you can bring the little one along.”

Dianne also hoped to make it a dog-friendly venue in the future, so no member of the family was denied access.

The pair planned to live on site with their six-year-old daughter and Stan was “proud as punch” to be looking after his hometown pub.

“We’re really surprised with the welcome from people in the town already, so many people have said ‘I can’t wait to meet you’,” he said.

“It’s been closed for so long and to get it open for Christmas Eve so families can come in was a big aim for us.”

The motel is expected to follow in a few months.

The grand reopening is on this Saturday, December 19 from 10am — midnight.