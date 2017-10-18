22°
Grandad day care at the Sheep Sale

KEEN OBSERVER: Young Darcey Stuart, with grandad Bill, alongside David Friend and Sam Matchett at the Sheep Sale.
WHILST selling a few hoggets and ewes was on the agenda for Bill Stuart yesterday, he had a special visitor to help keep an eye over the yard for him.

Grandson Darcey was on deck with Bill, a veteran of the weekly Sheep Sale for close to 14 years.

Mr Stuart said it was a pleasure to bring young Darcey to the event that brings the community together.

"He loves coming down here for grandad's day care,” he said.

"He's been coming to the sale for the last month with me and enjoys it.”

Agent David Friend was hoping the market would continue to remain as it has for the past few weeks.

"The market has been solid, mainly due to a lack of sheep and lambs,” Mr Friend said.

"There aren't many good suckers at the moment, as they are yet to come in great numbers.

"It has a flow-on effect to producing lambs for the sales.

"We're hoping for a strong market again with a lack of numbers present.”

