Grandmother’s vow to keep the spirit of J&J alive

Sonya Carr and her band of helpers in past year have donned jumpers on trees along Willow Street in Killarney. Photo: John Towells / Warwick Daily News

THE temperatures are dropping, Southern Downs residents are donning their woollies, but it’s hard to ignore something is missing this winter.

Killarney busking duo, Free Radicals, were just coming off a spectacular win at the Apple and Grape festival and were on their way to impress crowds at Jumpers and Jazz when it was announced the festival would be cancelled for 2020.

Sonya Carr, one half of the pair, feared it would mean the region would miss out on “happiness, cheer and laughter” just when it needed it most.

It was why she was encouraging the community to continue to celebrate it, even if it was just from their nature strip.

Knitting jumpers for the trees outside her house and the wider Killarney community, Ms Carr hoped she could entice people to create a “kaleidoscope of colour” to keep the spirit rolling.

“Even if people do nothing else than decorate a tee outside their footpath, it will be a symbol to show the community we are still thinking about it and supporting the town, even if it’s not on,” she said.

“The colour in itself will make people go wow and make them happier.

“We’re cold and miserable and the virus situation has put a dampener on things but this brightens the place up.”

In continuing the “quirky” tradition, she hoped to pass on her skills to her granddaughter as well as excite people for the festival’s return.

“The look on her face when we decorate the trees is ‘oh wow I want to learn to knit’”, Ms Carr said.

“It’s good for old and young people — to bring them together and to turn a lost ability into an art form.

“Heading towards next year, I hope it makes Jumpers and Jazz bigger, brighter and better and that we’ll learn not to take it for granted.”

