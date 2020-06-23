Menu
Grandparents of Mason Parker, Sue and John Sandeman have been battling to change mandatory child abuse reporting laws. This election, their votes will be decided by child safety policies. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Grandparents voting for child safety after horror murder

Ashley Pillhofer
by
19th Oct 2020 7:39 AM
NINE years after 17-month-old Mason Parker was murdered, his grandparents say still not enough has been done to protect Queensland children.

When Sue and John Sandeman vote in the state election, their votes will be based on child safety.

But the couple say in the lead-up to voting day, as politicians spruik spending commitments on the campaign trail, the public has not heard enough about each party's plan to protect our most vulnerable.

"No one is talking about the kids," Mr Sandeman said.

"I know we need jobs, roads and water but there is more to life than those things. The most important thing in life is our children."

Mason was violently murdered by his mother's then-partner, Troy Reed, in 2011.

One of the last pictures taken of Mason Parker.
Reed is serving a life sentence.

The Sandemans campaigned heavily for legislative reform after his death and eventually saw "Mason's Law" passed in Queens­land parliament.

Originally published as Grandparents voting for child safety after grandson's horror murder

