Granite Belt man lands probation for cannabis crops

Liana Turner
| 13th May 2017 5:00 AM
A Granite Belt man has pleaded guilty to a range of drug-related charges.
A Granite Belt man has pleaded guilty to a range of drug-related charges.

AFTER police took his first crop, he grew another.

But Glen Aplin man Justin Motbey did not realise his first lot of cannabis plants disappeared through a police raid.

Motbey, 36, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, possessing items used in the production of an illegal drug and possessing a utensil for consuming illegal drugs at Stanthorpe District Court on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Chris Cook said 44 plants were seized in total from the two raids. This totalled 2.15kg of cannabis.

Mr Cook told the court there was no allegations of commerciality, although the first crop appeared to have "some effort” involved in its set-up.

This involved pipelines, solar panels and pumps to irrigate the plants. He said it was likely Motbey did not realise the first crop was taken by police.

"He could have well thought it was someone else stealing his drugs,” Mr Cook said.

Barrister Frank Martin said Motbey had previously held a range of jobs throughout the region, including at orchards and the meatworks, and recently completed a 12-week Drug Arm program.

Judge Dennis Lynch gave him a 12-month probation order.

