Granite Belt winemakers take gong once again

WINNERS IN WINE: Robert and Peggy Channon have won another accolade, this time for their 2015 verdelho.

ROBERT Channon Wines has done it again.

As owners Robert and Peggy Channon get set to sell up and retire, their famous verdelho has picked up more incredible accolades, along with a number of other Granite Belt wines.

Sydney-based wine expert and writer Huon Hooke described himself as "a very discriminating taster who doesn't give high scores easily”.

If his tastebuds are as discerning as he claimed, the Robert Channon Verdelho 2015 is sure to delight, ranking it his number one verdelho.

He awarded it a 95-point score, out of all of the 2015 verdelhos he tasted.

Winestate Magazine has also just announced the results of its Wines of the Year judging, with the Robert Channon Verdelho named the top rated verdelho and one of five finalists in the Alternative Whites Class, finishing as a runner-up to the winning Rutherglen marsanne.

The best fiano and a runner-up in the same class was Ballandean Estate's Messing About Fiano 2015.

In the Alternative Reds class, Jester Hill's Petit Verdot was a top five finalist and runner-up, making it a triple cause for celebration in the Granite Belt.

"Winestate Magazine judged more than 10,000 wines this year from Australia and New Zealand, so a runner-up finish is a high achievement for any wine,” Mr Channon said.

"It underlines the Granite Belt's growing reputation Australia-wide for its alternative varietal wines.

"The Granite Belt was the only district to have had more than one finalist in these two alternative variety classes combined.”