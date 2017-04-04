Granite Belt's best cellar door

Arabella Chambers and Travis Crane are happy for the win.

THE Gourmet Traveller Wine Awards have been announced for 2017, with Granite Belt wineries once again showing off their best.

Ballandean Estate Wines again won Best Cellar Door with Food, thanks to the craft of the Barrel Room's Arabella Chambers and Travis Crane.

Ms Chambers and Mr Crane have operated the Barrel Room for just under 18 months.

This is the second year they have won, after winning only months after arriving in town.

"We put in a lot of time and a lot of hours and we do it because we love it, but it is nice to have some recognition of what we're doing," Ms Chambers said.

She said it meant a lot for the pair to help Ballandean Estate Wines win the award.

The couple, who moved to the Granite Belt from Brisbane, wanted to show off the region's great produce.

"We were looking to come down to the area to do what we're doing," Ms Chambers said.

"We only use produce from within three hours, so we thought the region was terribly under-utilised.

"It's got such amazing produce but there's not a lot of local restaurants that were actually utilising it."

The restaurant also recently earned a hat from the Australian Good Food Guide.

Despite having a small team in the kitchen, the couple still loved what they did, and Mr Crane said it was helping them further develop their skills.