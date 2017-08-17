Award-winning Granite Ridge takes wine to the people

FOR two decades Dennis and Juliane Ferguson have been taking their wines to the Ekka.

But they are still finding Queenslanders who do not know that Stanthorpe wine exists - let along that it is becoming increasingly well respected.

Mrs Ferguson said despite the amount of work needed to take their product to Brisbane, the show had become a vital way for them to sell straight to Brisbane consumers.

"We're stunned at the people who just don't realise Queensland even has a wine industry," she said.

"Once they try it we don't have a problem convincing them that it's not a bad drop though.

"But we do have trouble convincing bottle shops and restaurants to stock our wine. So, coming to the Ekka or to the Regional Flavours event in Brisbane is a really important way for us to get our wines straight into the hands of people in Brissie."

Granite Ridge were far from the only Stanthorpe area winery present at the Ekka, with others including Ballendean Estate also set up in the food pavilion.

- NewsRegional