Grannies fund-raise for friends

THE Groovy Grannies group of Warwick is made of 16 members all who have been touched by cancer in some way, be it through their own suffering, or that of a family member.

This, as well as the recent loss of one of their own, Annette Carey who passed away on Christmas Eve 2016, is the catalyst behind their latest fundraising activity.

Groovy Grannie Lynn Lane said the grannies spent a lot of time fundraising for local organisations.

"We're running a raffle over the next few weeks in honour and memory of two dear friends, Mike Keim and Annette Carey, who both passed away from cancer in the last 12 months,” she said.

"It was Annette's wish that we try to raise some funds to support palliative care comforts at Akooramak.

"Mike spent a few months in respite there before he passed and Annette was expecting to, but sadly didn't make it.”

For the raffle, the Carey and Cransten families have donated a sterling silver bracelet worth $250 and Ros Keim has crocheted a single bed tulip rug, worth $450.

Tickets for the raffle will cost $2 or three for $5.

The Groovy Grannies will be set up at the bottom of the escalators in the Rose City Centre today and again on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.

They will be back there again on Thursday, March 23 and Saturday, March 25, which will be the last ticket selling day before a winner is drawn at Akooramak at 4pm on Friday, March 31.

Mrs Lane said the funds would go to Akooramak.

"Palliative care is an important part of life for people who are going through terminal illness,” she said.

"We'd like to try and make that time as comfortable as possible.

"We're very passionate about the work we do and we really appreciate the support.

"It's been overwhelming in the past and we hope everyone stops by for ticket this time round as well.”