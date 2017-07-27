Grannies to groove for breakfast

SOLD OUT: The Groovy Grannies are overwhelmed with the response to their breakfast.

A WARM reception has seen the Groovy Grannies sell out their upcoming breakfast event at Gardens Galore.

The positive response has come as welcome news to the group, who aim to do as much good in the community as possible.

Formed three years ago, the Groovie Grannies have since formed partnerships with the Toowoomba Cancer Care Centre at St Andrews Hospital, and the Toowoomba Hospice.

Proceeds from tomorrow's breakfast will go to the Cancer Care Centre, and group member Shirley Southee said it was a great cause.

"The Toowoomba Cancer Care Centre helps out people receiving chemotherapy and cancer treatments,” Mrs Southee said.

"As there aren't any available facilities in Warwick, a lot of people make the trip up the highway.

"Cancer has impacted a lot of people in our group, which is why we want to raise as much money as we can to try and find a cure.”

With the Blue Violets on hand to provide entertainment, the meandering jazz breakfast promises to be a memorable one, beginning at the bright and early time of 7am.