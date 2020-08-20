A former newsreader turned amateur crime-fighter to confront a 74-year-old woman who has allegedly been graffiting street signs for months.

A former newsreader turned amateur crime-fighter to confront a 74-year-old woman who has allegedly been graffiting street signs for months.

A 74-year-old woman has been arrested over defacing council signs at Goodwood - and was caught red-handed during the alleged act by former newsreader Jessica Adamson.

The woman's suspicious actives were reported to police multiple times after road signs were tagged with graffiti on Weller Street between July 8 and August 11.

Adelaide identity Adamson said she spotted the woman trawling along the road with a brush and pot of orange and red paint early last month.

"The signs had just been put up and I saw this woman, and just nearby there were the letters "WTF" on the sign," she said.

"I asked her what she was doing, and she was like: 'What does it look like?'.

"Then she jumped in her car and I was trying to get some shots of her because I knew that the council has been annoyed about it happening."

A defaced sign on Weller St. Picture: Jessica Adams

Video of the incident shows the woman take off in a red car after being confronted over her artwork.

"She tried to back over me," Adamson claimed.

"I was trying to get a shot of the paint pot on her passenger seat, then she disappeared."

The graffiti attacks began after Unley Council installed new speed humps and signs on Weller St. Green paint was used in latter incidents.

Police say community members helped investigators by providing pictures of the woman, who lives at Goodwood.

On Tuesday, she was arrested and charged with two counts of property damage.

She was bailed to appear at Adelaide Magistrate Court in November.

A sign painted in green. Picture: Jessica Adams.

Originally published as 'Granny graffiti vandal' nabbed by newsreader