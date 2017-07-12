Grants add punch to historic boxing gym

THERE aren't many places in town where mothers, builders, police officers, netballers and students can get along, let alone push each other to the limits.

That isn't the case at the Warwick Boxing Club, who is in the process of upgrading their facilities and equipment to benefit clientele.

With the tag line of 'modesty in victory, courage in defeat', it's clear to see what the vintage gym stands for.

President Mick Gaffney echoed these sentiments, and commented on the positive community impact the club has, including working with groups such as headspace.

"We aim to provide a place where everybody feels comfortable,” he said.

"We want to build people's self-esteem, which provides mateship within the classes, and also helps people to become a better person in society.

"Boxing is a disciplined sport, so we don't tolerate people mucking around when they come in.”

As a not-for-profit group, these valuable life lessons being taught to all members of society are largely reliant on funding.

It's a big reason why recent grants of $30,000 and $3000 make a world of difference.

"The $3000 from the Council in their Community Support Program was used to purchase new equipment and replace some of the bags,” he said.

"The $30,000 from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund will be used to remove the building out the back and extend the current site further, as well as improving the flooring.

"It's why we are so grateful for the funding that we do receive.”

It is estimated the major renovations will cost between $80,000 and $100,000, however plans have been drawn up.

Despite the hefty costs to complete upgrades, secretary Danielle Lambert says that fees won't be increased.

"We try to keep fees as low as possible so we can have as many people as possible coming down,” she said.

"The current fees offer great value for clients.

"For six months of fitness classes, students only pay $60, adults $100 and families $150.

Membership allows people to attend fitness classes from Monday to Thursday, and promotes the gym's ideals of behaviour management and respect as well.

These positive messages are being taken on-board by more people, as Mrs Lambert said numbers had been rising.

"There's definitely been growth in our clientele,” she said.

"Everybody is welcome to come down.

"Fitness classes are tailored to suit people at all levels, plus they can try a week for no cost.”

The gym has provided two Olympians, with Marcus Priaulx competing at the Seoul Games in 1988, and Carl Fitzgerald in the 1952 edition in Helsinki.

Trainer Chris Fox believes that Jake Wyllie is a name to keep an eye out for, and with three state titles to his name, the only way is up for the young man.