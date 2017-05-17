Grants help fund repairs for Downs community groups

BRIGHT FUTURE: The Warwick Tennis Association courts on Fitzroy St are about to get a lot brighter. Pictured are Morgan Butler, coach Adolfo Garcia, (back) Tallis Croker, Caity McMahon, Hugh Browne and Max Lomas at training.

COMMUNITY groups on the Southern Downs are set to share in more than $340,000 from the latest round from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Nineteen groups from Allora, Warwick, Killarney, Pratten and Stanthorpe have scored a cash windfall.

The Warwick Tennis Association has secured $35,000 for the installation of new LED lights on four courts at their Fitzroy St complex and president Nathan Costello said he was delighted at the news.

"This is going to help us provide much enhanced lighting for our courts,” he said.

"At the same time it will greatly reduce power and running costs.”

Tennis Queensland regional participation leader Emma Creighton said the funding was very exciting for the region.

"As well as Warwick's grant for the lighting, Stanthorpe and District Tennis Association was successful in securing $26,000 for repair of their courts,” she said.

"Over the years the synthetic surface has deteriorated and been damaged, so it's in desperate of replacing.

"This money will allow them to purchase some baseline repair kits, so they'll at least have some playable courts.”

Receiving $10,000 are the animal rescue team from Southern Downs Ark.

Based in Warwick, the group re-homes rescued dogs and cats and is in desperate need of more facilities.

President Ann Simon said the group applied for some funding a few months ago.

"It's very positive news and very pleasing,” she said.

"We're looking to have some new temporary cages made for the cats we take in.

"We have been using some old second-hand aviaries and they are in a terrible state.”

Other groups to score funding include Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Club, Allora Regional Sports Museum Group, Killarney Show & Rodeo Society and Yangan Sports Association.