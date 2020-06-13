Grants set to relieve struggling Warwick artists

GRANT COULD BE A LIFELINE: Kerry Nicholson and his brother and business partner Malcolm Nicholson have been lucky to secure work through the pandemic, unlike many other struggling local artists.

GRANTS awarded to local artists could become a lifeline after their only source of creative income was stripped away for months.

Co-owner of Nicholson Art Company and Allora artist Malcolm Nicholson, said he was one of the lucky few to gain income through his projects during the pandemic.

But most artists reliant on workshops and students have felt the pinch.

“We just happen to be fairly well established and keep getting corporate work but for people on a more amateur level it really affects them, everything dries up,” he said.

“Artists who teach especially, it really ruined their businesses and they’ve had to close and look for other work.”

The ‘stART’ Grant Program was established by Arts Queensland to support independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

Eligible creative practitioners can apply for $3000 to support ideation, preparation, planning and collaboration activities, focused on future creative opportunities during COVID recovery phase.

Malcolm Nicholson works on latest mural comission in Pittsworth

Mr Nicholson said he believed it would be taken up by the local creative community.

“We look for grants all the time for doing art, but for a lot of artists that aren’t as professionally based as we are,” he said,

“I think those (grants) are really good for them.”

Warwick Art Gallery Director Karina Devine said there’s many knock on effects of inadequate support for local creatives.

A drop in artists numbers could impact the local economy by affecting their contributions to large scale events and tourism promotions, she said.

“That’s the thing, initially you just think people don’t sell a lot of art in a normal setting but there’s all these flow on things that people participate in,” she said.

“All of the little opportunities that are missing through Jumpers and Jazz where artists used to sell their wares at our artisan markets or suitcase rummage markets, these are no longer on the table.

“That’s really going to impact not only the individual artists but the groups that benefit from them, like the Potters Association.”

With workshops booked out for August and a 12 month waiting list for exhibitors, Ms Devine said local demand for arts and culture remained strong through the pandemic.