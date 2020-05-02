Survey reveals Australia’s favourite sex positions

What you're like between the sheets can reveal a lot about your personality - and it turns out, Australians are pretty boring in bed.

That pretty brutal assessment on our lovemaking thankfully doesn't come from our skills in the bedroom, but instead our style.

A recent survey by sex toy manufacturer We-Vibe revealed Aussies dub missionary as their favourite position, with more than half of us spending the most amount of time in the bedroom using it.

"Missionary was the clear crowd favourite, with 41 per cent of respondents saying it was their favourite position, coming in ahead of doggy style at 30 per cent and cowgirl at 28 per cent," a spokesperson said.

"So it's official, Aussies are boring in the bedroom."

This graph shows ‘Aussies are boring in bed’ according to a sex survey by We-Vibe. Picture: Supplied

Sex educator and intimacy coach Georgia Grace said that while the classic position may be thought of as "vanilla", it's actually favoured because of how intimate it is between the two parties.

"The best sex you can have is when you feel connected and present," Georgia told news.com.au.

"Many of the 'funky' positions we hear like reverse doggy and butter churner, are fun to try but they take a great amount of stamina, require strength in holding someone's body and can be difficult to hit the right spot.

"So they're great if want to do something different, but perhaps aren't as pleasurable as good-ol missionary."

Sex coach Georgia Grace argues missionary doesn't need to be vanilla. Picture: Instagram

Georgia, who is also a certified sex coach, explained that missionary is a position that also cuts out a lot of "awkward" other varieties, which is why it's used often.

"Steamy sex scenes teach us that hard and fast, stamina fuelled sex is the best we'll ever have. It looks hot on camera, but doesn't translate to real life experience," she said.

"Real sex can be awkward, clunky and take time to get in the right position, and this survey suggests we have different ideas about what makes 'really good sex'.

Georgia added missionary was an exceptional position and didn't need to be boring, explaining it's an easy one to spice up if you are feeling a bit uninspired.

The survey, which was global and looked at the bedroom activities from many countries around the world, found Australia wasn't alone.

"Global data reflects missionary is the solid favourite across the board," the We-Vibe spokesperson added.

This is a graph illustrating answers from Aussies explaining why they love missionary. Picture: Supplied

Our bedroom habits have been widely discussed recently, with many couple's sex life being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

While many couples are struggling to even tolerate each other's presence during social distancing, others are taking advantage of the extra time alone.

In the US, it was revealed 13 per cent of adults admitted to having more intercourse during lockdown, the NY Post reported.

While in the UK sex lives appeared to go in the opposite direction as condom maker Durex said Brits were having less sex during lockdown.

"This virus is having a toll on the number of intimate occasions in the UK," CEO Laxman Narasimhan told the BBC, explaining the decline in intimacy was creating a "manifestation of anxiety".

Originally published as Graph proves 'Aussies are boring in bed'