ROSE City firecrews are racing to battle a grassfire burning south of Warwick.

The call came through at about 10.30am and reports say the fire is burning along the New England Hwy near the intersection with Coochie Rd at Dalveen.

Dalveen rural crews have also been tasked to fight the blaze.

The fire is reported to be 50m long by 20m wide and crews are bringing the blaze under control.