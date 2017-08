GRASS FIRE: A crew was called to the scene at Allora this afternoon.

A FIRE crew responded to a grass fire on Goomburra Rd at Allora this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a rural fire crew from Freestone attended the scene north-west of Goomburra Hall at 4.25pm.

Upon arrival the crew found the small fire had been put out.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident and no damage was done to property.

The cause of the fire was unknown.