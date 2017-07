CALL OUT: A Warwick fire crew extinguished a grass fire new Warwick train station this afternoon.

FIRE crews were called to Warwick train station this afternoon where a patch of grass had caught on fire.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said one crew from Warwick attended the scene at about 1.30pm.

The fire covered 5mx3m of ground but the cause of the fire was unknown.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no damage was done to property in the area.