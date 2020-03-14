Grateful rural residents pick up last water donation

OPTIMISTIC FOR THE FUTURE: Cooper, Jordeena and Savannah Cowles from Pratten pick up their last allocation from the Warwick Showgrounds.

WHILE tanks of rural residents all over the Southern Downs have begun to fill up once again, families reliant on charity water donations have not forgotten the lifeline they were given over the last thirteen weeks.

Grateful families arrived at the Warwick Showgrounds to collect their last allocation from the Southern Downs Community relief group who will now halt distribution of free bottled water for the time being.

For the last thirteen weeks, over 300 families have been getting their weekly supply from the Southern Downs Community Relief Group.

But today, numbers were noticeably low as the recent rain has meant far less demand for water donations and more financial optimism.

Jordeena Cowles, from Pratten said while the drought is far from over, the weekly allocation was a lifeline for her and her five children.

“It was such a huge help, particularly around Christmas and when the kids went back to school,” she said.

“To not have to worry about paying for water we could breathe a sigh of relief during such a financially stressful period for families.”

Mrs Cowles said the rain has made her family more confident but she’ll probably still have to continue to purchase water for her children to drink.

“Our rain tank wasn’t able to collect much but I’m sure we’ll work something out,” she said.

Allen Flood lives just outside of Warwick and said when he first came to collect an allocation, his tank was alarmingly low.

“It was pretty much dire straits for us living on the land,” he said.

“To slowly watch our tank rise and see less people coming here it’s such a big difference.”

Allora mother of five Lisa Kelly said the new flush of green around town has given her a new sense of optimism but it won’t stay that way unless there’s follow up rain.

“That’s what we’re hoping for really, we have a busted hole in our tank which has thrown a spanner in the works” she said.

“But the respite this drinking water has provided has been really great for our family.”

Co-ordinator Sally Edwards said it won’t mean an end to the group.

“If the rain doesn’t keep coming I imagine we will start this back up again,” she said.

“We never wanted families to become dependent on this it was just an emergency response and the emergency situation is over.

“When tanks get low we’ll ramp it up again.”

Mrs Edwards said cakes, flowers and cards were dropped off all morning.

“We’ve built lovely friendships with the community and it was amazing to be there for them when they needed us.”