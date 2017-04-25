Gratitude for service

SPECIAL DAY: Former Australian Army Lieutenant Colonel Tracy Dobie is thankful for the service of men and women whose lives are commemorated on Anzac Day.

IT WAS taking a risk that inspired Mayor Tracy Dobie to join the Australian Army in 1977.

Forty years on and Cr Dobie counts the discipline and mateship earned in the military as highlights of her service.

"Even now you see the ads for joining the military and it is about that adventurous life and opportunity available,” she said.

"When I was in the Army it was between the Vietnam War and the Second Gulf War and during the First Gulf War Australia did not deploy many troops.

"I didn't have to suffer the loss of my colleagues in the way servicemen in previous wars and wars since have had to.

"My husband, Colin, who served in Vietnam did lose colleagues and he like so many veterans is very private about his time in the army

"It's something that you never forget.”

Cr Dobie said her husband would be the guest speaker at this morning's Anzac Service at the Leslie Park Cenotaph.

"Anzac Day recognises that our soldiers have gone overseas to fight from our country, which is different from fighting on your home turf,” she said.

"It's about recognising soldiers who took the great step of leaving their home and family and the families who never saw them again.

"I've been so impressed seeing more and more young people involved in services and keeping this incredibly important part of our culture and history alive.

"The military has a comradeship that isn't replicated in any other service organisations.

"The relationships I established in the military I will have for my whole life because you do work in such a close environment around the clock.”

Cr Dobie served in the Australian Army at a time when women were not deployed to fight on the frontline.

She said overcoming perceptions of her capability was a key challenge.

"Establishing credibility was challenging because many times a man has credibility just because he's there, and a woman who might have the same qualifications, training and experience needs to prove they deserve to be there,” Cr Dobie said.

"I know when I was in the military I worked as hard if not harder than my colleagues, and I think it's an issue that continues today.

"Even now I get letters saying I'm doing a good job for a woman.

"Although it doesn't concern me on a personal level, in an environment where we want equality for women, I hope it's an attitude that will dissipate.”

The mayor said military mateship was a highlight of her service.

Cr Dobie said her service prepared her well for her future career in the private sector and politics and continued to take an interest in military history.

She said she was grateful to see young people knowledgable about history and global conflicts.

"When you first join the military you talk a lot about killing and you learn to shoot and it's all about having a common enemy to defeat,” Cr Dobie said.

"Once you reach the higher ranks you learn to manage others to face that enemy but you also want to avoid war.

"You move more into diplomacy to prevent warfare because to have men and women going to war is almost always a last resort.”