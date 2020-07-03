‘Grave concerns’ for elderly after Blue Care announces cuts

’SERIOUS CONCERNS’: Blue Care could not guarantee Warwick would be safe from extensive staff cuts.

’SERIOUS CONCERNS’: Blue Care could not guarantee Warwick would be safe from extensive staff cuts.

MAJOR staff cuts are expected across the aged care industry, sparking concerns for the safety of elderly residents in Warwick, according to an announcement by the Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union.

QNWU staff claim “disturbing” changes are occurring at Blue Care, with significant job losses predicted across their 126 aged care facilities.

The Blue Care Community Centre on Law St in Warwick provides a number of services, including dementia management, chronic disease management and palliative care.

QNWU secretary Beth Mohle said the proposed cuts and changes included redundancies, reduced hours and position downgrades for clinical care nurses, registered nurses, enrolled nurses, assistants in nursing and personal carers.

“(We are) gravely concerned for the wellbeing of thousands of elderly Queensland residents,” Ms Mohle said.

“As such, we have referred the proposed cuts to the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, to the Federal Minister for Ageing Richard Colbeck for urgent action and have advised the Aged Care Royal Commission of this extremely disturbing development.

“Any federal failure to intervene will result in potentially life-threatening reduced care for vulnerable Queenslanders.’’

The revelation comes despite the ongoing pandemic, and the union is concerned about how facilities will continue to provide adequate care, including medication administration, quality of life, and ensuring residents are properly fed and hydrated.

A spokesman for Blue Care said the QNWU’s claims were “factually incorrect and misleading” and only a “small number of adjustments” would be made.

“(The changes) affected less than a quarter of one person of our entire aged care workforce, and the majority of the employees affected have been successfully redeployed into other newly created roles,” he said.

“Our net number of aged care employees has not decreased.

“When making these small adjustments, our residents, clients and employees are at the centre of our approach.”

A spokeswoman for the QNWU told the Daily News they had tried, and failed, to obtain specific information from Blue Care regarding the number and location of the alleged cuts.

The union urges families of residents using the local facilities to reach out to management to guarantee the cuts won’t be rolled out in Warwick.

“It is not a charity, they are paying to be there, and they deserve quality care,” she said.