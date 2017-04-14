Graves covered, mess everywhere: a couple's distress

Karen and Dean Nicholls are angry at the state of the Eden Gardens Lawn Cemetery.

A WARWICK couple descibes feeling 'incredibly distressed' after finding the graves of their parents all but hidden by grass clippings at Eden Gardens Lawn Cemetery.

Karen and Dean Nicholls said they had done everything they could.

"We have spoken to council,” Mrs Nicholls said.

"We've complained about the state of the cemetery and we've even taken things into our own hands on more than one occasion.

"Everytime we come here we bring the leaf blower to clear the headstone of debris, but everytime we come back, it's always the same thing.”

Mrs Nicholls said the issue started a few months ago.

"When council looked after the cemetery it certainly wasn't as bad as this,” she said.

"But since they've had somebody else take over the work, it's been a complete mess.

"Some headstones you can't even see, it would be a nightmare to try and find a gravestone amongst the rubbish.”

Mr Nicholls said they weren't trying to be nasty or cause trouble.

'We love our town,” he said.

"But it doesn't look like the people who are in charge of looking after this sacred place take any pride in their work.

"As well as the mounds of grass, plaques have been moved by mowers, flower holders have been knocked around and shattered.

"We've had to pick them up on many occasions.”

Mrs Nicholls said the whole experience was very upsetting.

"I feel so angry inside when I come here and find my parent's final resting place in such a state,” she said.

"Whoever is in charge of looking after this place needs more pride in their work, more pride in the cemetery and more respect for the people who rest here.

"If it's left like this, which there's a fair chance it will be, it'll be twice as bad next time.

"You won't even know there's a grave there.”

Mr Nicholls said Eden Gardens had been immaculate in its early years.

"Gordon Shaddock would be rolling over in his grave if he saw this,” he said.

"When he passed on and the trust ran out, the council 'inherited' the place.

"They don't take anywhere near the same level of care here.

"You get the sense it's nothing but a burden to them.”

Another resident has also approached the Daily News complaining that graves at Warwick Cemetery in Wentworth St had also been damaged.

The resident said it appeared the graves had been run over with a mower and flowers and trinkets had been knocked over and destroyed.

When approached about the current issues, Southern Downs Regional Council's Chief Executive Officer, Mr David Keenan said the lawns at Eden Gardens Cemetery and Warwick Cemetery were currently maintained by a contractor.

"Council will discuss the level and quality of service delivered over the past few weeks with the contractor,” he said.