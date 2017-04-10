Graze the Granite Belt's food and wine bowl

CHEERS: Leeanne Gangemi of Ballandean Estate Wines and Barrelroom co-owner Arabella Chambers are looking forward to Grazing the Granite Belt.

IF YOU'D like to spend a day working your way through the flavours of the Granite Belt, you're in luck.

Grazing the Granite Belt has returned for its fifth instalment next month.

Leeanne Gangemi from Ballandean Estate Wines said preparations were going well so far for the progressive degustation-style event on May 13 and 14.

Participants for this year's event include Casley Mount Hutton Wines, the Queensland College of Wine Tourism, Ridgemill Estate, Whiskey Gulley Wines, Jester Hill Wines, Ballandean Estate Wines, Hidden Creek Wines, Twisted Gum Wines, Robert Channon Wines and Jamworks.

"We're hoping it could become one of the signature events of the region,” Ms Gangemi said.

"It's got the potential. We've based it on an event from the Hunter Valley that they've been running for a long time but we've... turned it into our own event.”

She said Grazing the Granite Belt would give visitors and locals alike an opportunity to try out a great selection of food and wine from across the region.

"It gives people a good cross range of places to visit,” she said.

The day works on a voucher system, where people can hop on and off a shuttle bus to work their way around participating businesses.

"It's a voucher system so people purchase a book of vouchers which they can then redeem at the participating venues for food or wine,” Ms Gangemi said.

"It's just a good fun day of tasting, eating, whatever they want.”

Mr Gangemi said attendees could hop on and off the bus as many times as they want. And bus hopping off the bus doesn't have to mean using up your vouchers; wine tasting will operate as usual at the wineries.

"You get about 35 minutes at each venues but if you want to stay for the second bus it's up to you,” she said.

"The buses just shuttle around for the whole day.”

The day of grazing will be followed by a Sunday morning breakfast.

"That way people... can buy some wine, leave it at the winery and the next morning we meet everybody in town for a breakfast in the park,” Ms Gangemi said.

She said any vouchers not used up on the Saturday could be used on Sunday, but the shuttle bus will run on Saturday only.

Tickets are $110 per person and include four food vouchers, four wine vouchers, breakfast on Sunday and the shuttle bus. For more information, menus and to book, find Grazing the Granite Belt 2017 on Facebook.