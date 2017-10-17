Graziers lead way at Carey's

THEY came away with an impressive haul, but they're keeping themselves humble despite their success.

Bellevue Grazing, run by partners David and Robbie Curtis, couldn't have performed better at the 2017 Lamb Carcass Competition held at the Carey Brothers Abattoir.

The group took home the Champion Single Carcass Lamb, all three placings of the Single Prime Lamb in the 42-46kg category, as well as a second-placed finish in the Three Prime Lambs category for 42-46kg.

It wasn't just their success as an entrant that brought joy to the faces of the Bellevue team.

A number of customers, including Stuart Free who claimed honours in the 46.1-51kg Single Prime Lamb class and Reserve Champion of the Single Prime Lamb, bought through Bellevue.

Mr Curtis said this result was just as delightful as their own company winning.

"People like Stuart and Tony Willett buy from our annual stud sale,” he said.

"They buy a lot of rams from us, and it is great to see them performing well at events like these.”

Tony Willett picked a third-placed finish in the 42-46kg Three Prime Lambs category.

Bellevue Grazing has been coming to the competition for five years now, and Mr Curtis says it is an essential date on their calendar.

"If you run a stud, you need to be here,” he said. "We've had success before, and it is good to get feedback from judges.

"The information we get here helps to drive our stud-breeding program. You won't get a better opportunity to see how far you've come.”

The White Dorper breed of sheep has been synonymous with Bellevue Grazing, and are a great breed for this competition.

"White dorpers have been made specifically for the meat market,” Mr Curtis said. "They have a good carcass, are early finishers and grow well.”