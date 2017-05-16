22°
Greased lightning to strike the Warwick Town Hall

Jonno Colfs
| 16th May 2017 3:50 PM Updated: 3:50 PM
SUMMER NIGHTS: Lauren Whittaker (Sandy) and Sam Maiore (Danny) rehearse for the Scots PGC performance of Grease the Musical - School Edition, to be performed this weekend at the Town Hall.
SUMMER NIGHTS: Lauren Whittaker (Sandy) and Sam Maiore (Danny) rehearse for the Scots PGC performance of Grease the Musical - School Edition, to be performed this weekend at the Town Hall.

IT'S the famous love story that we all know and love and it's coming to life this weekend.

Students from Scots PGC College have been hard at work putting the finishing touches to their version of Grease the Musical - School Edition.

The all singing, all dancing event will show at the Warwick Town Hall from 7pm on Friday and Saturday.

The musical, which has been toned down for a school age production, will showcase the skills of students from Years 7 to 12.

Scots PGC music teacher Wendy Whittaker said the language had been softened and adult themes removed for the family friendly show.

"It's a bit closer to the original stage play than the film," she said.

"Obviously there are scenes in the movie that would be difficult to recreate on stage.

"But it's been fun and we're so proud of the kids for taking up the challenge."

Lauren Whittaker, who plays the lead role of Sandy in the production, said auditions were held at the end of the 2016 school year.

"We began rehearsing in February," she said.

"We've rehearsed three times a week for 14 weeks.

"And we had a six-hour run through at the Town Hall on Sunday in preparation for this week's shows."

Playing the male lead role of Danny is Year 12 student Sam Maiore.

"It's my first musical," Sam said.

"I first saw Grease the movie a few years ago and loved it.

"When I found out it was going to be the school musical this year I was pretty excited and wanted to be a part of it."

Sam said he had been playing guitar and singing for 10 years.

"This is going to be a great chance to showcase the skills I've learned over the years," he said.

"It's been so much fun, everyone has just loved being a part of it."

Mrs Whittaker said 62 students were involved in the production.

"There are 14 lead roles in a total 42 students on stage," she said.

"And I'm very pleased we have 10 boys in the cast, which is a lot more than previous years and it's so great to see them stepping up to have a go at something different.

"It's a great experience for all the kids, they're all juggling so much at school but their commitment has been huge."

One of the younger members of the cast is Year 7 student Hannah Myer.

"Definitely come along, it'll be so worth it," she said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  grease the musical - school edition scots pgc college

