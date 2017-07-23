Great behaviour at bonfire night at Killarney

The fire starts to die down at the Killarney Bonfire Night on Saturday.

THOUSANDS flocked to the Killarney Bonfire Night on Saturday night but the police on the site from four different stations had no problems.

Sergeant Brad Doyle, of Killarney police, said the crowd behaviour was good as it had been in previous years.

"We had five police at the event and two working in the town,” he said.

"There were police from Killarney, Warwick, Allora and Yangan at the bonfire night.”

It was estimated a crowd of up to 3000 was at the bonfire night which raised money for the Killarney Memorial Aged Care Centre.

Well after the event, the owner of a truck left parked at the Killarney Recreation Reserve had a window broken.

"The window was broken and the truck broken into but nothing was taken,” he said.

The alleged break-and-enter was reported to police at 10am Sunday.

"The truck was used by one of the people who had a display at the bonfire night,” Sgt Doyle said.