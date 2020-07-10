’Greedy rubbish’: Exclusive retirement home slammed

A proposal for a new high-rise retirement development in an up-market area has seen a former mayor label it as 'greedy rubbish'.

FORMER Brisbane lord mayor Jim Soorley labelled "greedy rubbish" a plan by a non-profit organisation to develop a "quality" six-storey retirement facility in one of inner Brisbane's exclusive suburbs.

Bolton Clarke is in the community consultant process over plans to build 40 contemporary retirement living apartments on the corner of Sargent and Sydney streets in New Farm, on the site of the former three-storey Treetops aged care facility which closed in 2019.

On a sloping block, the proposal is for a six-storey building on Sargent St and four storeys to the rear. It will house up to 55 residents.

However, former Brisbane lord mayor Jim Soorley said if the plan was successful it could set a dangerous precedent for other developers.

"The local plan there is very clear. It's basically three storeys max. They want to go six storeys. This is greedy rubbish," he said.

"It will cause significant overshadowing to some of the local houses on the southside."

Bolton Clarke's Treetops aged care facility in New Farm

RSL CARE operated the Treetops facility since 1999 and when they joined forces with Royal District Nursing Service in 2015 the merged organisation was named Bolton Clarke.

A Bolton Clarke spokeswoman said there were only 14 retirement living units in New Farm.

"So residents looking for more age-appropriate accommodation need to look outside the community for options that will allow them to age in place," she said.

"This proposal would allow New Farm residents who want to stay in the area as they age to live in modern apartments supported by the facilities, amenities and care services they need."

Bolton Clarke was in the early planning stages and was currently consulting with the community but intend to lodge a development application by the end of the year.

Mr Soorley said the proposal was inappropriate.

"They're running around with the pretence that it's for New Farm people to retire in," he said.

"It's not. It will be for those who can afford these expensive apartments."

An aerial of the current Treetops aged care facility in New Farm.

Local Diana Gillies said her home in Hazlewood St was one of three that would be completely overshadowed by the development.

"It's incredibly selfish and greedy," she said.

"We appreciate there needs to be development in New Farm but it should be done with guidelines in place and with consideration of residents."

Ms Gillies said at this stage there were no plans before council but she said part of the plan was to relocate an old colonial house to the car park.

"So what we are trying to do is negotiate with Bolton Clarke and let them know about residents concerns so they incorporate a more responsible design," she said.

"Everyone one is concerned. Our councillor Vicki Howard is negotiating a meeting with Bolton Clarke and residents."

