Green light for projects in budget

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has secured State Government funding for four major projects.

The Queensland Budget handed down on Tuesday confirmed the council would receive matched funding for more than $7million of works through the Building Our Regions program.

SDRC will go ahead with the $3.7million construction of a water main between Storm King Dam and Stanthorpe Water Treatment Plant, the upgrades to the Warwick and Stanthorpe Aerodromes at $700,000 each, and the $2.2million upgrades for the Warwick effluent reuse project.

The works were included in the capital works section of the 2017-18 council budget, passed in Warwick Chambers yesterday.

Councillors Cameron Gow and Sheryl Windle said the budget also continued to push down debt.

"This budget has been put together with lots of conversation and deliberation,” Cr Windle said.

"We are working to deliver core services in a more and more efficient manner and involving the community as much as possible will be key to doing that,” Cr Gow said.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the budget was consistent with the Long Term Financial Forecast with a 3.4% rise across the general rate and the utility charges for water, wastewater and waste collection and recycling.

"This is below the forecast 4% and recognises that many ratepayers were finding themselves in challenging financial circumstances,” Cr Dobie said.

"While everyone within the council team has been urged to carefully review spending, the need to provide the appropriate level of services expected by the community has also been considered.

"The good news is that the draft Budget forecasts a moderate operating surplus of $399,000 as well as a further reduction of Ccouncil's debt by $2 million.”