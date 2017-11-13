Grilling part of the menu

UP CLOSE: All six candidates for the Southern Downs electorate have been invited to participate in the meet-the-candidates breakfast.

GRANITE Belt residents will have the opportunity to meet face to face with their would-be representatives at a breakfast meeting scheduled for next week.

Stanthorpe will host the only meet-the-candidates event so far planned with all six nominees for the Southern Downs electorate invited to attend.

Organised by the Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce, the event will be held at the Queensland College of Wine and Tourism on Monday, November 20 from 7am.

Chamber president Ian Henderson said it was vital the candidates shared their grand plans for the region before people cast their ballot.

"There will be a couple questions we will give them beforehand and then there will be questions from the floor,” Mr Henderson said.

"Be about an hour's worth of questions, the rest will be breakfast and should all be done before 8.30am for people to go back to work.

"We've invited every candidate and we expect they'll all be there. I'm certainly hoping they'll all be there.

"We are interested in hearing from the candidates about what they want to do for business on the Granite Belt.

"So things that are of particular interest to us like water security, tourism, agriculture, infrastructure... what's our new state member going to do for the Granite Belt.”

Labor candidate Joel Richters said the business breakfast would be an opportunity for voters to hear from all the candidates before deciding.

"The event with the Chamber of Commerce will be really important for all the candidates to put forward their best foot,” Mr Richters said.

"I think it's important for the community to really have a good grasp of who it is that is going to be representing them.

"I think everyone's issues have merit and value and everyone needs to be listened to.”

Prior to the breakfast, Mr Richters will have a street stall in the main street piazza on Saturday, November 18 from 9am.

Meet-the-candidates tickets can be purchased at stanthorpetickets.com.au.