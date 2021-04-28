Menu
Health

Grim burns after kitchen item ‘explodes’

Ellen Ransley
28th Apr 2021 8:45 AM

A mother-of-two says she was left permanently scarred after a pressure cooker she was using exploded, spraying her family with boiling soup and leaving her with third-degree burns.

Two weeks ago, 35-year-old Sarah was cooking chicken and corn soup in her high-pressure Sunbeam Crock-Pot when she claims the lid wouldn't open. She claims she let it rest and tried again, but the appliance exploded "like a bomb".

Melbourne mother-of-two Sarah was cooking chicken and corn soup in her pressure cooker when she says it exploded.
"All I remember is the lid flying off and then I was just curled up on the ground screaming, 'get my clothes off me'," the Melbourne woman told 7 NEWS.

"It was a bomb, there's no other way to describe it … It was a bomb going off."

She continues to requires daily dressing changes, and her husband and son were also splashed with the boiling liquid.
She said her chest and arms were sprayed with boiling liquid, resulting in her spending nine days in Melbourne's Alfred Hospital where she underwent two surgeries.

Her husband and four-year-old son also received minor splash burns. Sarah now requires daily dressing changes and has been left with permanent scars.

She has been left with permanent scarring from the third-degree burns she sustained.
Sarah, who has engaged lawyers, wants the product recalled.

Emma Hines from Shine Lawyers told 7 NEWS they would be looking into the case.

"Clearly something has gone very wrong," she said.

Sunbeam told 7 NEWS that safety was their "top priority".

"We take this matter very seriously," the company said.

She spent nine days in hospital and underwent two surgeries for the burns she sustained on her arms and chest.
