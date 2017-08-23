Grooving for a good, gran cause

The Groovy Grannies, pictured with Terry Arnold, who will perform at Music on Mardon.

MUSIC on Mardon is back in Warwick, and for a good cause.

The second holding of the laidback event will take place in early September, as the Groovy Grannies look to raise proceeds for the Toowoomba Hospice.

Groovy Grannies member Alanna Johnson said the event was a family day with a relaxed country vibe and atmosphere, being held in a beautiful spot.

"It was a success the last time we held it, and we're hoping for a similar outcome this time around.,” Mrs Johnson said.

"A lot of people in the group have been touched by cancer in one way or another, which is why we want to help out as much as we can.”

WHEN: Sunday, September 10 at 11am.

WHERE: 329 Mardon Rd, Warwick.

COST: Entry is a gold coin donation.

CONTACT: Shirley on 0408454961