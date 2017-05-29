Groovy event returns bigger and better than ever

This year's Grooving in the Grove is set to be bigger and better than ever.

ORGANISERS of Inglewood's premium music and food festival say this year's Grooving in the Grove planned for September 9th is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

The picturesque setting for Grooving in the Grove is the Coolmunda Organic Olive Grove overlooking Coolmunda Dam 16 kms east of Inglewood, and is this year slated for September 9.

Now in it's third year, the function is sponsored by owners of the grove Dr Colin Owen and his wife Gesine Owen whose aim is to provide the community with a regular musical and food event staged in the exceptional venue they have created on their property.

Among the wide range of gourmet and locally produced food to be showcased and sampled at the event will be prime lamb, chicken, olives, beef, honey, cheese, fruit, vegetables and pecan nuts.

It is hoped to raise public awareness of the variety and quality of what is produced in the region.

On the day there will be a large number of stalls featuring products such as handmade craft items, home made cakes and slices, jewellery, leather work, fashion clothing, homemade confectionery, wine and beer.

Continuous music ranging from jazz, folk and pop to country and western will be played by local and visiting musicians throughout the day.

There will be a wide variety of entertainment for children including a jumping castle and ice-cream van to a huge and elaborate bamboo labryinth designed to challenge young and old alike.

A first for Grooving in the Grov" will be a welcoming program called Grove Greeters.

The guides will be available to take visitors and locals alike on tours of the olive grove and to view the Sclerophyll Forest planted by Doctor Owen with typical Australian eucalypts, wattles and banksias of a type with hard leaves.

It is believed to be the only Sclerophyll Forest in the region.

Full details of the tours are available and bookings can be made by calling Katie Baker on 0428747715.

The program will continue to evolve between now and September and regular updates can be obtained from the website coolmundaolives.com.au or on Facebook or Instagram.