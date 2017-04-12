Groovy Grannies support Akooramak

WARWICK'S fundraising seniors, the Groovy Grannies, have paid the ultimate tribute to their fallen mates, Annette Carey and Mike Keim.

At a small event at Akooramak on March 31, the culmination of a solid month of fundraising, the Groovy Grannies announced they had raised $2344.60 to go towards supporting patients and families with palliative care comforts at the aged care facility.

Two major prizes were also drawn at the event, first prize winner of the single bed tulip crocheted rug by Ros Keim was Toby Eather and the second prize winner of a sterling silver link bracelet was Fran Simmers.

The grannies' next event will be a high tea at Just Because on May 6 and the ever popular Jumpers and Jazz in July breakfast is also coming up on July 28.