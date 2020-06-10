Groundbreaking decision changes future of Warwick Showgirls

WARWICK'S next showgirl could make history after a new rule regarding entry was accepted by the board of Queensland Ag shows.

All women aged between 18 and 28 will now be eligible to enter the competition, breaking over 30 years of tradition.

Prior to the decision, entrants had to be unmarried, remain unmarried and not have had a child, or to be having a child, before state final judging.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Showgirl Co-ordinator Angela Hamilton said the move has propelled the competition into the future.

"It provides a lot more opportunity for people in the community, it has always run quite nicely throughout generations but it is nice to also move with the times" she said.

"A lot of the young women here tend to move away for uni and even if they do come back, by that time they've already got married or do have children, so it opens it up to more potential entrants."

Only two women entered the competition for the 2020 title, a figure Mrs Hamilton hopes will change as a result of the decision.

The big change, however, won't come into effect immediately as this year's Warwick Miss Showgirl Jess Carey will continue her duties for an additional 12 months after the competition's cancellation.

"If you get more entrants involved they bring in with them friends and family," she said.

"We're pretty excited that there's going to be a change for a positive."

Mrs Hamilton said feedback had been largely positive so far.

"In the past, we have had a couple express their disappointment or on the other hand we've looked at entrants and found out they were engaged," she said.

"It does definitely open it up now."

The show will also drop 'Miss' from the title.