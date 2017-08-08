Group plans Inglewood event

A COMMITTED and passionate group of Inglewood women are banding together again to fight against prostate cancer in the Southern Downs community.

The group, who call themselves PIPA (Partners in Prostate Awareness) raised $15,000 for the Man Up organisation in 2016, and are hopeful they can raise even more this year.

The group has organised a fundraiser for September 2 at the Inglewood Golf Club.

Organising committee member Melissa McDowall said the event was an opportunity for the community to come together and show support for prostate cancer.

"We're hoping to raise awareness and funds for those men facing the challenge, whilst having a relaxing and entertaining time,” she said.

We've been touched by individuals from the community diagnosed with prostate cancer and motivated by their fight and courage. We were elated with the success of the evening last year and it's inspired us to promote and raise more much needed funds for this worthy cause.

"The event will be a day for everyone to gather and enjoy a game of ambrose golf, food, beer from Doris The Vintage Van, a bar, music and dancing, keynote speakers, auctions and games.”

Tickets for the event are $50 each, and are available from Spar supermarket or on the day.