Crime

Grow up: Upskirter walks free after humiliating lecture

by Lea Emery
13th Apr 2021 3:56 PM
A MAN who repeatedly took "upskirting videos" of women in shopping centres has been lectured by a magistrate to behave like an adult.

Hayden Jappe, 26, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to 18 counts of indecent acts in a public place.

Magistrate Kathleen Payne said: "The conduct is simply appalling conduct by a young man in this community.

"Women in the community simply deserve more from men such as yourself.

"It is not acceptable and you need to uphold your end of the bargain in this society and stop inflicting this carnage on the community.

Hayden Jappe (white shirt) with lawyer Rodney Keyte (suit) leaving Southport court.
"Conduct of that kind shows a great disrespect of women in the community."

The videos were taken on 11 occasions between February 2019 and January 6, 2020 in southeast Queensland shopping centres.

Jappe was caught taking a video of a woman on January 6 last year and sentenced for 12 months probation in April 2020.

The additional videos were found when police downloaded his phone.

Magistrate Payne sentenced Jappe to six months probation.

"You are too young, this is a problem you need to get a handle on," she said.

Defence lawyer Rodney Keyte, of TWC Lawyers, said Jappe had written a letter of apology and had also started seeing a psychologist.

