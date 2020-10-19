Growing NDIS demand inspires new Warwick care service

WHEN Amanda Hall swapped a 9-to-5 admin job for a career in disability support, she never knew she would ignite the passion of a lifetime, let alone fill a much needed gap in Warwick.

The Toowoomba-based aged and disability care provider recently launched Comfort N Care Support Qld Pty Ltd — a support service bringing tailored help to Warwick and beyond.

According to Ms Hall, her and partner Mark Pomfrett started the business after seeing a huge demand for independent support workers following the introduction of NDIS.

“Basically I have been a sole trader support worker for the last three years but with NDIS, there’s not enough of me go round,” she said.

“Then when we first advertised, we got a call from a lady in Clifton contacting us about a need for transportation from Warwick and Clifton to Toowoomba for doctors and we saw there was a need for us there too.”

Ms Hall tends to services such as respite and domestic support while Mr Pomfett helps with home maintenance.

And with ‘promising’ interest, they had also started the process of hiring more staff in Warwick.

“We’re not your average support service. We’re able to do a lot of things big business won’t do,” Ms Hall said.

“I have a woman who I feed her horses because no one else will, and she’s so appreciative someone can. We can tweak to suit everyone’s needs.”

It was a commitment for personalised care which Ms Hall promised came from a love of helping others.

“To be able to help people do something day-to-day that we can take for granted — it’s something I feel I was born to do,” she said.

“I love going to work every day.”

To contact Ms Hall, phone 0423 227 011 or 0421 419 816 or head to their Facebook page.

