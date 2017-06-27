Gun amnesty aims to keep community safe

TIME FOR CHANGE: The amnesty aims to reduce the number of guns in the community.

LAY down your guns, and you won't have any consequences to worry about.

That's the message from law enforcement authorities in wake of the recently announced amnesty by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, as Australia looks to further reduce firearm numbers and make citizens feel safer in their own communities.

Despite fears by some that there could be repercussions, Detective Sergeant Brendan Murphy has ensured citizens that there are no penalties for law-abiding citizens that go about the process correctly.

"The amnesty isn't to try and catch people, it's about making our communities safer and reducing the potential for crime,” he said.

"A lot of people have guns sitting at home that haven't been used in years, and don't know what to do with them.

"These weapons have the potential to be stolen, used in crimes or enter the black market, which is why we want people to hand them in without repercussions.”

Det Sgt Murphy said there were a number of ways that people could go about handing in their firearms.

"It's hard to commit police resources to going out and collecting every gun out there,” he said.

"But we are more than happy for people to make an appointment with their local police command and bring the firearm to the station, provided they leave the weapon in the boot of the car and don't bring it inside the building.”

Despite the amnesty operating nation-wide, there is a particular need for rural communities to hand in unregistered or unnecessary firearms.

Criminals aren't oblivious to the fact that security on rural properties and farms isn't as strong as others, opening up major security risks.

Det Sgt Murphy urges people in these areas to make full use of the amnesty.

"Criminals are aware that a lot of rural properties have weapons on the premises, and that opens up a number of potential problems involving home invasions that can result in weapons being stolen, or used in the wrong manner,” he said.

"There are standards of gun safety for registered owners that must be met, but we always urge those in rural areas to conduct risk assessments to ensure that legal firearms are kept extra secure, particularly those stored on farms and in sheds.”

Det Sgt Murphy emphasised that just because the age or antiquity of a gun doesn't prevent it from being a potentially deadly weapon.

"A widespread misconception is that an older gun or something seen as a family heirloom can't result in any damage,” he said.

"That just isn't the case. A gun from a hundred years ago can do just as much damage as one from today.”

Constable Brett Irwin was tragically gunned down using a luger firearm in 2007, a weapon which was unregistered and stolen from a person dissociated with the incident.

These older weapons are wanted by police to be handed in just as much as new firearms.

Whilst not the reason for the amnesty, the murder of Senior Constable Brett Forte highlighted the fatal consequences of guns ending up in the hands of criminals.

"The tragic incident involving Senior Constable Forte was the result of an illegal firearm being in the wrong hands,” Det Sgt Murphy said.

"In the three days following, warrants were executed in the Darling Downs region, in which three unregistered guns were discovered (no relation to the incident).”

Statistics on mismanagement of firearms reveals the problem that police are facing in trying to clean up the community.

Last year in Queensland 721 guns were either lost or stolen, with just 110 of those recovered. This year they are on track to lose a further 800.

For more information, contact Warwick police station on 4660 4444.