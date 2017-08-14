Gun cabinet lock forced and firearm allegedly stolen

A DOUBLE barrel shotgun has alleged been stolen from a property at Pratten, north west of Warwick.

Senior Constable Steve Gibb, of Leyburn police, said the missing firearm was reported to police on Sunday.

"The shotgun was taken from a gun cabinet in an unlocked shed. The lock on the gun cabinet was forced to gain entry," he said.

The shotgun was allegedly taken sometime between July 23 and August 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leyburn police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.