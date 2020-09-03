Menu
The man said he planned to put the gun in glass case as a keepsake.
News

Gun photo on mobile phone lands man in court

Kerri Moore
3rd Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN has been dealt a hefty fine after police found a photo of a Magnum .357 on his mobile phone.

Clinton Lawrence Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after officers uncovered the photo of his father’s police service pistol.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Johnson admitted to police he did not have a gun licence but had held the gun in his possession a year earlier.

Defence Lawyer Phil Crook said gun was made inoperable when his client’s father left the police force and Johnson was looking to place it in a glass case as a keepsake.

Mr Crook added his client knew little about the requirements of keeping such a weapon and there was “nothing sinister” in his actions.

The court heard Johnson’s father usually had the gun in his possession and holds the appropriate licence.

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged Johnson’s admissions to police were significant in his being prosecuted and noted his remorse.

The 34-year-old was fined $800.

