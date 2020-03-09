Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque. Picture: Actu17
A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque. Picture: Actu17
Crime

Gunman storms Paris mosque

by Stephanie Bedo
9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque, firing off several rounds and leaving a victim fighting for their life.

The man opened fire wearing a helmet in the courtyard of the place of worship in the Rue de Tanger, in the 19th arrondisment, about 8pm local time.

A victim is reportedly fighting for their life after being shot twice in the right leg.

The gunman escaped on a moped and an operation is on to find him.

The building is the headquarters of Adda'wa Islamic Cultural Association Mosque.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
attack crime editors picks gunman mosque paris terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        premium_icon Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        News National Rodeo Association will improve its welfare code after conversations with animal liberation activists.

        Council flooded with chlorine smelling water complaints

        premium_icon Council flooded with chlorine smelling water complaints

        News Council have addressed complaints after residents around the region were sharing...

        Girls tackle their way into new competition

        premium_icon Girls tackle their way into new competition

        Sport LEAGUE takes step forward to ensuring longevity of girls and women’s game in...

        Apple & Grape ticks off two year bucket list

        premium_icon Apple & Grape ticks off two year bucket list

        News A group of colleagues can finally tick the Apple & Grape Harvest festival off...