Guns, ammo cache linked to 20-year-old murder case

A CACHE of illegal firearms and ammunition has been uncovered on a rural property as part of investigations into a 20-year-old murder case.

Detectives conducting follow-up inquiries in relation to the murder of Philip Carlyle in April, 1997, allegedly located 11 handguns, two AR15 rifles with full automatic components, three rifle barrels (major components) for long arm firearms and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

The cache was allegedly buried on a property near Stanthorpe and found on August 5 this year.

They had been stored in barrels, buckets and tubing on the land about 20 minutes outside Stanthorpe on the Southern Downs.

A Reedy Creek man, 66, was charged with major firearms offences relating to the possession of illegal firearms and failure to secure ammunition properly, police said in a statement.

He will face Southport Magistrates Court today.